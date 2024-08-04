Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 91,251 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,251 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 1.35% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $16,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LCTU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,816,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,318 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,866,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,679,000 after purchasing an additional 368,286 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,140,000 after purchasing an additional 41,252 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 157,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 37,580 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LCTU stock opened at $58.02 on Friday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52-week low of $44.82 and a 52-week high of $61.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.98.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

