Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 208.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349,129 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.50% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $14,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000.

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $28.61 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $29.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1573 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

