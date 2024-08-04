Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $360.93.

A number of research firms have commented on CHTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Charter Communications from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charter Communications from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $373.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $303.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.04. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $236.08 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 32.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 769.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

