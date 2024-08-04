Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Holdings Lowered by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,623,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,169,000 after purchasing an additional 419,404 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,674,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,266,000 after acquiring an additional 77,849 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 970,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,080,000 after acquiring an additional 481,626 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 807,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 652,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,032,000 after purchasing an additional 36,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CHKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.42. The stock had a trading volume of 614,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $125.68 and a 12 month high of $186.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.16.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.