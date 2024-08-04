China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of CYD opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.20. China Yuchai International has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $12.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Yuchai International stock. Shah Capital Management increased its position in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,192,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,265 shares during the period. China Yuchai International makes up about 10.0% of Shah Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Shah Capital Management owned approximately 1,552.88% of China Yuchai International worth $35,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

