Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Clarus had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Clarus updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

CLAR stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.97. 1,177,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,317. Clarus has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $190.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

CLAR has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital cut Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Clarus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

