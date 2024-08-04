Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Clarus had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Clarus updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Clarus Stock Down 13.9 %
CLAR stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.97. 1,177,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,317. Clarus has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $190.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.35.
Clarus Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.
Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.
