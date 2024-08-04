Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Issues Earnings Results

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Clearway Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Clearway Energy Stock Performance
CWEN traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $27.68. 916,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,041. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.85. Clearway Energy has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $28.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Clearway Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.417 per share. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 248.49%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Clearway Energy Company Profile
Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.
