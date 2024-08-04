Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.55-$6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.95-$7.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.32 billion. Clorox also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.550-6.800 EPS.
A number of analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Argus raised Clorox to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Clorox from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.44.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a return on equity of 382.58% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Clorox will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 248.71%.
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
