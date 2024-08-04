Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $423-424 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $422.74 million. Cloudflare also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.700-0.710 EPS.
Cloudflare Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $5.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.46. 10,348,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.92 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.83 and its 200-day moving average is $85.22. Cloudflare has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare
In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $3,911,513.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,219,798.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $2,196,364.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,166,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,001,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $3,911,513.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,612 shares in the company, valued at $17,219,798.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 691,210 shares of company stock valued at $53,578,881 in the last three months. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Cloudflare Company Profile
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
