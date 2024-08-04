CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $366.22

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 366.22 ($4.71) and traded as low as GBX 302.50 ($3.89). CML Microsystems shares last traded at GBX 302.50 ($3.89), with a volume of 32,476 shares changing hands.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from CML Microsystems’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. CML Microsystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,928.57%.
CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications industries in the United Kingdom, the Americas, and Far East. It primarily offers high performance radio frequency products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors for wireless and satellite, network infrastructure, internet of things, broadcast, and aerospace and defense markets.
