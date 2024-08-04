CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $366.22

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 366.22 ($4.71) and traded as low as GBX 302.50 ($3.89). CML Microsystems shares last traded at GBX 302.50 ($3.89), with a volume of 32,476 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

CML Microsystems Stock Performance

CML Microsystems Increases Dividend

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 334.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 365.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 11.54. The stock has a market cap of £48.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1,080.36 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from CML Microsystems’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. CML Microsystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,928.57%.

CML Microsystems Company Profile

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications industries in the United Kingdom, the Americas, and Far East. It primarily offers high performance radio frequency products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors for wireless and satellite, network infrastructure, internet of things, broadcast, and aerospace and defense markets.

