Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93), Briefing.com reports. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis.

COIN stock traded down $8.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.44. 10,063,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,342,275. The company has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 3.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.63 and a 52-week high of $283.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

COIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.27.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total transaction of $23,105,896.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,122.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total transaction of $23,105,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $943,122.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $369,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 207,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,071,061.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,601 shares of company stock valued at $56,091,678. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

