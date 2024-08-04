Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Lowered to $246.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Bank of America from $263.00 to $246.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.33% from the stock’s current price.

COIN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.27.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $204.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $69.63 and a 1-year high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 31.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,049,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,049,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.75, for a total value of $2,357,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,784,221.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,601 shares of company stock valued at $56,091,678 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,498 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,726 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

