Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.53% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSMP traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $24.57. The stock had a trading volume of 37,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,257. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $24.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.