Confluence Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 831,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after buying an additional 90,233 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 30.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,916,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 268,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 138,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 540,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 48,546 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSK traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.47. 2,127,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.26. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.38%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

See Also

