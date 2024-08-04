Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,998 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCSG. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.81. 480,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,966. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $13.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.24 million, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.53.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $426.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

