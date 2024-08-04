Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $6.77 Million Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,338 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of i3 Verticals worth $6,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in i3 Verticals by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark boosted their target price on i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

IIIV traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.74. 283,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.38. The company has a market cap of $794.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,376.38 and a beta of 1.58. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $25.51.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $94.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.27 million. i3 Verticals had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 8.91%. As a group, analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

