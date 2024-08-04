Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $108.26. 4,648,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484,153. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.11.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

