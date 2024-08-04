Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 801 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,776,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094,340 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,568,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,693,000 after purchasing an additional 622,037 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,802,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 774,781 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 17.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,695,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after purchasing an additional 257,440 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,332,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 655,011 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Stock Performance

NYSE:ING traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.09. 3,014,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ING Groep has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $18.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.18.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.8143 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

