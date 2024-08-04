Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,348 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,664 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after buying an additional 12,488 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $103,790,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $41,610,000. Finally, Compound Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC now owns 314,011 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,224,000 after purchasing an additional 74,719 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,009,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,409. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.38.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEM. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile



Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

