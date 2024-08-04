Confluence Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,845 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Marten Transport worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Marten Transport by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 50,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Marten Transport by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Marten Transport by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marten Transport by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marten Transport during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 69.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRTN stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.92. The stock had a trading volume of 404,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,540. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Marten Transport had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $246.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.80%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRTN shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marten Transport presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In related news, COO Adam Daniel Phillips sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $82,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,448 shares in the company, valued at $136,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

