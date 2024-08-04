Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 12,210 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 308,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,210 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Ecovyst worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECVT. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECVT traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,337,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ecovyst Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35.

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Ecovyst had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ECVT shares. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

