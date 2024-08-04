Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 792 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Kadant worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kadant by 46.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 967,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,482,000 after buying an additional 306,352 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the first quarter worth $92,993,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1,578.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,795,000 after purchasing an additional 69,766 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 38,506 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter worth $6,917,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kadant alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kadant

In other news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total transaction of $310,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KAI. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Kadant from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kadant

Kadant Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE KAI traded down $15.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $309.57. 102,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,885. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $206.86 and a one year high of $363.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.38. Kadant had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Kadant Profile

(Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.