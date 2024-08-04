Confluence Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 233,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at $510,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at $2,676,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at $12,243,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at $23,546,000.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Stock Performance

OBDE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,727. Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital Co. III ( NYSE:OBDE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.94 million. Blue Owl Capital Co. III had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 63.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. III will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s payout ratio is 61.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Blue Owl Capital Co. III in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

About Blue Owl Capital Co. III

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

