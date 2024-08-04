CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CONMED from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CONMED from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CONMED from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.80.

CONMED Stock Performance

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $68.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. CONMED has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $117.27.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. CONMED had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub bought 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,442 shares in the company, valued at $99,872.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $287,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $4,524.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub acquired 1,442 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,442 shares in the company, valued at $99,872.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CONMED

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CONMED by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,456,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,823,000 after buying an additional 36,823 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,757,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,931,000 after acquiring an additional 289,996 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,371,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,878,000 after purchasing an additional 25,411 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,303,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,349,000 after purchasing an additional 345,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CONMED by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,010,000 after purchasing an additional 33,794 shares during the period.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

