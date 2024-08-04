Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Conn’s Trading Down 27.5 %

Shares of CONN stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.22. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 180.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 120,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

