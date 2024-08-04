Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.200-5.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $1.62 on Friday, hitting $101.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,425,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,067. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.43. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a sector underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered Consolidated Edison from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.