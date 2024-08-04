ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, UBS Group upgraded ConvaTec Group to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $275.00.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.0584 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.
