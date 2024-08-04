Cookie (COOKIE) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Cookie (COOKIE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One Cookie token can now be purchased for $0.0600 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. Cookie has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and $680,076.84 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cookie has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cookie was first traded on June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,052,116 tokens. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com. The official website for Cookie is www.cookie3.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 75,026,213.86924818 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.05989775 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $653,001.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cookie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cookie using one of the exchanges listed above.

