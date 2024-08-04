Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Trading Down 1.7 %
NYSE:VTMX opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average is $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $41.44. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.42.
Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.1549 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.95%.
Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile
Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.
