Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $261.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.30 million. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. Corsair Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Corsair Gaming updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Corsair Gaming Stock Down 18.8 %

CRSR traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.41. 1,330,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $666.04 million, a P/E ratio of -80.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRSR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

