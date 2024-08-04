Cosmos Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.97 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $5.05 or 0.00008541 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $1.97 billion and approximately $116.63 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00037027 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012755 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000539 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

