CPI Card Group (PMTS) to Release Earnings on Monday

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect CPI Card Group to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $111.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.00 million. On average, analysts expect CPI Card Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

CPI Card Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:PMTS opened at $26.34 on Friday. CPI Card Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CPI Card Group

Insider Buying and Selling at CPI Card Group

In other CPI Card Group news, major shareholder Equity Ulc Parallel49 sold 120,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $2,197,334.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,193,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,916,200.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About CPI Card Group

(Get Free Report)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.