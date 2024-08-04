Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 280 ($3.60) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRST. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 175 ($2.25) to GBX 250 ($3.22) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 229.40 ($2.95).

LON CRST opened at GBX 258 ($3.32) on Wednesday. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 152.70 ($1.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 272.40 ($3.50). The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16. The stock has a market cap of £662.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,685.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 246.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 219.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24,285.71%.

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Martyn Clark sold 10,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.22), for a total value of £25,867.50 ($33,274.38). 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

