Cronos Price Down 13% Over Last Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. Cronos has a market cap of $2.10 billion and $9.03 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0789 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cronos has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00036207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012505 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008455 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

