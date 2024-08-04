CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $315.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRWD. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Hsbc Global Res cut CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.76.

CRWD stock opened at $217.89 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $140.52 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.12, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.59.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,985,350.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,985,350.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 824,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,382,009.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,643 shares of company stock valued at $54,992,604. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $352,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 97,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,310,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% in the second quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $985,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

