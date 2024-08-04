CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.61-2.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.610-2.670 EPS.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.36.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 113.33%.
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
