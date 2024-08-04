Cullen Investment Group LTD. Sells 977 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,127 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in eBay were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of eBay by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of eBay by 200.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Activity

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,488 shares of company stock worth $565,910. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on eBay from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EBAY

eBay Price Performance

Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $56.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,578,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,263,694. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $57.68.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.