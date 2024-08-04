D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stake Boosted by SRN Advisors LLC

SRN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DHI traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,179,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,546. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.07. The firm has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $185.43.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.60.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

