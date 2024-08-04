DA Davidson Lowers SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) to Neutral

DA Davidson downgraded shares of SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $3.25.

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price target on SmartRent from $4.30 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartRent currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.64.

SmartRent Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE:SMRT opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59. The firm has a market cap of $345.13 million, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.98. SmartRent has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $3.88.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.43 million. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 13.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that SmartRent will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartRent

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMRT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SmartRent by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,143,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,965,000 after acquiring an additional 879,518 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SmartRent by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 44,613 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in SmartRent during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in SmartRent during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SmartRent by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the period. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartRent Company Profile

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

