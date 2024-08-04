DA Davidson Weighs in on FormFactor, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of FormFactor in a research report issued on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for FormFactor’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). FormFactor had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $168.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.45 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

FormFactor Stock Performance

FORM stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $63.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,622,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,074,000 after purchasing an additional 154,361 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,091,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,942,000 after acquiring an additional 37,781 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 7.2% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,867,000 after purchasing an additional 140,223 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in FormFactor by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,387,000 after purchasing an additional 862,885 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,493,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,156,000 after purchasing an additional 76,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 6,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $339,801.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $873,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 6,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $339,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $746,130.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,656.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,536 shares of company stock worth $1,900,394. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

