Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) versus Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Financial Contrast

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) and Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Augusta Gold and Dakota Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augusta Gold N/A N/A $6.66 million ($0.02) -26.10 Dakota Gold N/A N/A -$36.45 million ($0.44) -4.84

Augusta Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dakota Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Augusta Gold has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dakota Gold has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

52.4% of Augusta Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Dakota Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 45.8% of Augusta Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of Dakota Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Augusta Gold and Dakota Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augusta Gold N/A -4.43% -2.20% Dakota Gold N/A -37.03% -35.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Augusta Gold and Dakota Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augusta Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Dakota Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Augusta Gold beats Dakota Gold on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. It holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project consists of 734 unpatented lode mining claims and mill site claims, and 87 patented mining claims located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project comprises 123 unpatented Bureau of Land Management (BLM) placer and lode mining claims, and six patented placer mining claims covering approximately 2,333 acres located in Nye County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Dakota Gold

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. Dakota Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Lead, South Dakota.

