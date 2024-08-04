Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dana currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.20.

Get Dana alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Dana

Dana Stock Performance

Shares of DAN stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76. Dana has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.90 and a beta of 2.33.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dana will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 444.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Dana by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Dana by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,386,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 59,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Dana by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.