Dawn Protocol Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 4th. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $44,403.51 and $15.72 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000125 BTC.
Dawn Protocol Profile
Dawn Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars.
