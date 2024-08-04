DeepOnion Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9.50 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $9.50 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0316 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

