Definitive Healthcare (DH) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Definitive Healthcare has set its Q2 guidance at $0.08-$0.09 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $0.36-$0.38 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $63.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 78.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. On average, analysts expect Definitive Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of DH opened at $3.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $11.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DH
About Definitive Healthcare
Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Definitive Healthcare
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.