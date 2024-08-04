Definitive Healthcare (DH) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Definitive Healthcare has set its Q2 guidance at $0.08-$0.09 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $0.36-$0.38 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $63.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 78.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. On average, analysts expect Definitive Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DH opened at $3.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $11.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Definitive Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Definitive Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

