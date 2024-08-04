Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Definitive Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Definitive Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.45.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of DH opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $436.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $63.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 78.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,595,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,157,000 after purchasing an additional 74,490 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,535,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after purchasing an additional 67,068 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,466,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,652 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 248,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 436,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 37,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

About Definitive Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.