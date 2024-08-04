DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 5,359 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $11,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 629,182 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,962,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,107,775 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,918,472,000 after buying an additional 209,589 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 27.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 891,796 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $46,124,000 after acquiring an additional 193,110 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,308,987 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $171,075,000 after acquiring an additional 198,413 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $3,076,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

LVS stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.06. 5,808,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,673,527. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $58.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average is $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 44.41%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

