DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 6,572 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 379,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Welltower were worth $35,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 338.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,827,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,856. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.38 and a 52 week high of $115.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.32 and its 200-day moving average is $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 139.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.04.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

