DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,748 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $25,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SU. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,234,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,628. The stock has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $41.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average of $36.82.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.