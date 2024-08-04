DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 11,328 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,328 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.14% of Jackson Financial worth $7,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,175,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,813,000 after purchasing an additional 399,665 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 20.1% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,376,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,180,000 after acquiring an additional 397,287 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,738,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,021,000 after acquiring an additional 111,875 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,107,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,729,000 after purchasing an additional 122,302 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,106,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,155,000 after purchasing an additional 66,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,067,956.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Don W. Cummings purchased 1,445 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,956.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

Jackson Financial Stock Down 10.3 %

Shares of JXN stock traded down $8.74 on Friday, hitting $76.14. 1,189,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,065. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.04 and a 200 day moving average of $67.13. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 7.40%.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

